Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/09/2023 – 17:52

Influencer Marcella Minelli Bezerra paid tribute on social media to her in-laws, banker Binho Bezerra, and Luciana Bezerra, found dead a week ago in Guarujá, in Baixada Santista. Sister of fellow influencer Gabriela Pugliese, she is married to Marcelo Bezerra, one of the couple’s three children. The forensic examination revealed fatal carbon monoxide poisoning, which leaked from the heating system of the couple’s mansion on the coast of São Paulo.

On her Instagram profile, with 330 thousand followers, Marcella posted two tributes: one for Binho and another for Luciana. She said that she was always treated like a daughter by her father-in-law, who she describes as a person “extremely present, generous, careful with his family and who, without a doubt, enjoyed life a lot”.

She reports that the banker was the best storyteller, with whom she had “everything from head to head chats to just gossip”. The daughter-in-law also talks about the “Binho Bezerra grandpa version”, with lots of parties at any time of the day with the grandchildren.

Furthermore, she reports that she and her husband spent the first three months of their son’s life at Binho and Luciana’s house, until the young couple’s residence was ready. “As a thank you, I gave a gift with a letter that said at the end: ‘Thank you. Trust me, I will always give all my love, security and dedication to your son and grandson.’ I’m sticking with it,” she said.

The influencer says she married Marcelo and his family too. “We will remain united. Thank you for so much. Rest in peace, my beloved father-in-law.”

Regarding her mother-in-law, Marcella describes her as a “friend, accomplice and second mother”. She says that Luciana defended her from her husband’s jokes or teasing. “Without even listening to the end, he was always in my favor; She bought lots of little things throughout her trips, driving the boys crazy with so many bags at the airport.”

The daughter-in-law cites other cases of affection and affection shown by her mother-in-law, which serve to “demonstrate how extraordinary she was… irreplaceable. How good it was to spend time with her and fortunately that we enjoyed so much together.”

She remembers that, when she met her, Luciana told her that “the secret for a relationship to last is one: patience! They had it every day for 39 years, and not even death separated them.” She also says that her mother-in-law will always be a source of inspiration as a woman, wife, daughter, sister, friend, one of the people she admired most in life. “You will live on in my heart.”

Autopsy indicated high dosage of carbon monoxide

In addition to Marcelo, businessman Binho Bezerra and his wife left behind their sons Rafael and Rodrigo. The couple was found dead with his wife on the morning of the 9th, in the bedroom of the house, on Praia de Iporanga, in Guarujá. The bodies, which showed no signs of violence, were on the bed. Underneath the furniture, also dead, the couple’s pet dog was found. Called to the scene, a team from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) confirmed the deaths.

The autopsy on the bodies indicated the presence of a high dose of carbon monoxide, a highly toxic gas. The investigation found that there was a rupture in the duct responsible for eliminating gases resulting from the burning of gas used in the house’s heating system. The carbon monoxide concentrated in the environment and ended up spreading to the room where the couple slept. The investigations have not yet been closed by the Civil Police.

For years considered the youngest banker in Brazil, José Bezerra de Menezes Neto, Binho Bezerra, aged 67, was president of the Banco Industrial e Comercial do Ceará (BicBanco), founded in 1938 by his family. In 2013, the bank was sold to China Construction Bank for R$1.62 billion. The former banker was named in Forbes magazine’s latest list of billionaires, released in December 2022, in 205th position among the richest in Brazil, with a family wealth of R$1.55 billion.