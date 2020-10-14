Nora Fatehi has dominated the internet for the past several days. From dance videos to one year celebrations of ‘Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo’, many videos are going on. Now another video of him has been leaked. In this video, she is seen dancing with Guru Randhawa.

Nora appeals to fans to get a hit

Nora Fatehi herself posted this video on Instagram. It is written with, OMG !!! Someone leaked a rehearsal video with Nach Meri Rani Hookline. Okay, when it’s out, why not hit it before the official release … let’s do it. Show me your moves and love, make an IG reel or video and share it with us with the #NachMeriRani hashtag.

Guru Randhawa posted a cute picture with Nora

Guru Randhawa has also commented on this video of Nora. He wrote, you and your moves will make India crazy. At the same time, Guru Randhawa also posted this clip on his Instagram. Guru has also posted some pictures with Nora on her Insta, which has increased the excitement of fans.