Bollywood’s beautiful actress Nora Fatehi is in the discussion about her new song Nach Meri Rani. The video song was recently released, in which she appeared alongside singer Guru Randhawa. Now another new video of Nora has appeared, in which she is seen on the set of the show India’s Best Dancer.

It can be seen in the video that Nora Fatehi is seen performing a tremendous dance on the dance dance Meri Rani on the stage of the show. At the same time, judges Geeta Kapoor and Malaika Arora are also supporting them. The video is being fiercely liked and shared. It is known that the song Nach Meri Rani from Nora and singer Guru Randhawa has been trending at number 1 on YouTube since its release.

The song is sung by Guru Randhawa and Nikita Gandhi together. Tanishq Bagchi wrote the song and he composed it. The video song has received over 18 million views so far.

Sunny Leone wishes husband Daniel Weber a happy birthday, shares a beautiful post by sharing photos

Let us know that Nora recently appeared as a judge on India’s Best Dancer Show. Actually, Malaika Arora took a break of a few days from the show after being infected with Corona. In such a situation, Nora Fatehi was judging the show along with other judges in place of Malaika, however, after Malaika returned, Nora opted out of the show.

Deepika Singh did a bang dance on Guru Randhawa’s song, fans said – Tenu suit-suit karda

Talking about Nora’s work front, she was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D. In this, he worked with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She will now be seen in Ajay Devgn’s film Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar.