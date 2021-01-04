Nora Fatehi’s latest video is becoming increasingly viral on the Internet. Glimpses of the latest photoshoot are seen in this video. Nora is seen posing in a Transparent dress and is seen as very gorgeous in this video.

This new style of Nora on the new year is creating panic among the fans. In this video, Nora poses in a transparent dress. Her toned body is clearly seen in this dress.



Beyoncé and Jay Ze’s song ‘Crazy in Love’ is playing in the background of this video, in which Nora’s style stole the hearts of the fans. Let us know that this is the first video of Nora on the new year, in which she may not be seen dancing but people are very fond of this video.



Let us know that Nora makes people instantly her fan with her dance and style. This is the reason why Nora’s fan following on Instagram has increased to 21.1 million. Nora also takes care of her fans very well.