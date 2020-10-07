As soon as Nora Fatehi is named, her item numbers are first remembered. She keeps posting dance videos on Instagram and has a strong fan following. Recently he has posted a video. In this video, Nora is dancing along the beach. Nora’s moves are mood-makers that you would like to see again and again.
Nora was also seen in dance reality show for a few days
Nora Fatehi had recreated Sushmita Sen’s hit ‘Dilbar’ in the film ‘Satyamev Jayate’. The song was highly praised. After this Nora has itemized in many films. Recently she also went to the ‘India’s Best Dancers’ reality show. Nora was replaced by Malaika Arora for a few days when she became corona.
This internet break video of Nora Fatehi had changed luck, got ‘Dilbar’ offer
