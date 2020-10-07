Nora Fatehi is a tremendous dancer. She works hard for dance and it is also seen in her performance. There are many videos of her dance on social media. In which he has done amazing dance. Meanwhile Nora has posted another dance video of hers.

Nora’s moves will make the mood

As soon as Nora Fatehi is named, her item numbers are first remembered. She keeps posting dance videos on Instagram and has a strong fan following. Recently he has posted a video. In this video, Nora is dancing along the beach. Nora’s moves are mood-makers that you would like to see again and again.



Nora was also seen in dance reality show for a few days

Nora Fatehi had recreated Sushmita Sen’s hit ‘Dilbar’ in the film ‘Satyamev Jayate’. The song was highly praised. After this Nora has itemized in many films. Recently she also went to the ‘India’s Best Dancers’ reality show. Nora was replaced by Malaika Arora for a few days when she became corona.

This internet break video of Nora Fatehi had changed luck, got ‘Dilbar’ offer