Bollywood’s beautiful actress Nora Fatehi remains very active on social media. She often shares her dance videos which are very much liked. Now Nora has shared another video of her, in which she is seen doing a bang dance. This video is being liked a lot.

Nora shared this video on her Instagram account. In this, she is doing a tremendous dance on the beach along the beach. A hairstylist is also dancing with them. On this dance video of Nora, fans are commenting fiercely giving reaction. The video has been viewed more than 25 lakh times so far.

The actress recently appeared as a judge on the reality show India’s Best Dancer. Actually, Malaika Arora was infected with Corona virus and took a break from the show for a few days, so Nora Fatehi was judging the show along with other judges in her place. However, Malaika beats Corona back on the show. Nora has returned and bid farewell to the show.

Let us know that Nora was last seen in Varun Dhawan’s film Street Dancer 3D. In this he worked with Shraddha Kapoor and Remo D’Souza. She will now be seen working in Ajay Devgn’s film Bhuj: The Pride of India. It stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles.