Everybody is crazy about Nora Fatehi’s tremors, while Malaika Arora’s style is expert in lightning. But what if the two dance together at the stage! By the way, there is no need to guess the havoc of this jugalbandi, because the dance of these two is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Malaika herself posted this dance video on Instagram.

Malaika shared dance video



Malaika Arora is the judge of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ show these days. Malaika has also posted some pictures along with the video. In this dance video, Malaika and Nora are seen dancing to the song ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ from Salman Khan’s film Dabangg.

Nora came as a guest in the show

While sharing the video, Malaika has written, ‘Why should only the contestants have fun?’ This video post of Malaika has been liked by more than 2 lakh users including Nora Fatehi. The shooting of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ has resumed in the Corona era. Nora Fatehi came as a guest on the show.

Nora’s killer dance on ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’



With this, another video of Nora is becoming very viral, in which she is seen dancing to the song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’. This video has been posted on Instagram by @indian_danceers.