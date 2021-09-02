Lara Izagirre’s second film changes the dramatic register and dark, wintry photography of her acclaimed debut, ‘An Autumn Without Berlin’, for the bright, summery settings of the Basque coast. ‘Nora’ takes its name from its protagonist, played by the actress and illustrator Ane Pikaza. A thirty-year-old in existential crisis, who after the death of her grandfather (Héctor Alterio), embarks on a trip aboard a Dyane 6 van with the excuse of gathering her ashes with those of her grandmother in the Ciboure cemetery.

Like a Mr. Wonderful mug, everything is beautiful and cute in this road movie through a postcard Euskadi, from the landscapes of Urdaibai to Lekeitio to the Basque-French Country. ‘Nora’ accuses the lack of dramatic chicha and her nerdy and honeyed tone can irritate the viewer who asks for something more than the heroine feeding some donkeys with the twilight in the background. The film, in which Basque, Spanish, English and French coexist naturally, bets on a slow pace that does not help make Nora’s naive trip memorable either.

Video.



‘The glass room’.



The Audience Award at the Madrid German Film Festival endorses this humanist fable by veteran director Christian Lerch, who takes its title from the room that serves as a play space for the little protagonist, in which to escape the daily horrors of the II World War in Germany 1945.

‘The metamorphosis of the birds’



Video.



‘The metamorphosis of the birds’.



Poetic autobiography of the Portuguese filmmaker Catarina Vasconcelos, who narrates, halfway between fiction and documentary, the story of her family and her deep relationship with nature. The absence of his mother and grandmother and their memory through images, sounds and objects form the backbone of the story of an award-winning film in Berlin and San Sebastián, which incorporates images of Portuguese cultural memory since the mid-twentieth century (the dictatorship of Salazar, the colonies, the war, and even the place of women in society) to the present day.

James Wan, responsible for titles such as ‘The Warren File: The Conjuring’, ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Fast & Furious 7’, returns to the horror genre with a thriller starring a woman assaulted by visions of grisly murders (Annabelle Wallis).

The children’s books of the German writer ErhardDietl leap to the big screen to the greater glory of these green creatures with eggplant noses, who stink and live in a landfill.