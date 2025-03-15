03/15/2025



Updated at 04: 45h.





The first thing that attracts the attention to the visitor is that he does not go to a television set, is on the first floor of a housing block. The outer zone is divided into two, the writing and the ‘Pisito’ where the program ‘nor that we were shhh’ is carried out, which in turn is divided into the area of ​​the large screen for the connections, the saloncito with the chairs and a kitchen that is transformed into a war zone when they cook live: «In this decoration they do not feel that they are that a program but in their home. The idea is that they transmit that this is a meeting of colleagues who come to have fun, ”explains the director, David Valldeperas.

Lydia Lozano coincides with him: «It’s like being at home with your people. You get up, you go to the fridge, you put on a drink and keep talking. The inner part hosts the control, the meeting room, the dressing rooms and bathrooms. It is a toy TV and they come to play, but they play very seriously: they leave the skin to entertain the spectators. Lydia is clear: «Or I give myself at all or I stay in my house. They offered me ‘bake off. Baked celebrities’, but I rejected it. I can’t go to a program to be complaining all the time. They had just operated from my back, it was very bad. They have also offered ‘Masterchef Celebrity’, but either. I went to ‘Dance as you can’, I believed Jennifer López and I left in three. They operated three times from my back. I broke a rib. Charly told me ‘you’re not the Pavlova’ … but I’m like that. I, if I sign a contract is to give everything. And that is what I do every afternoon when I come ».

One of the first to arrive is Belén Esteban and always fulfills his routine: “Greetings to the companions of the writing, I go with Cristina, who put on me, and with Rubén, who combs me, review the ladder on the board and go to the meeting.” Today, the one in charge of explaining the themes is Javier de Hoyos, who presents with Bethlehem: “I never imagined that I would be sitting next to a pop icon of Spanish culture like Esteban,” he acknowledges: “I learn a lot because the complete script jumps and puts me to the test all the time.” She, on the other hand, acknowledges that she has fun, although she also has bad moments: «I in the end get into all puddles. Less when I start cooking, which is what I do, I have a great time. Nor are there when there are issues that touch me, like Anabel’s, who is my friend, or personal issues, which I always say I’m going to shut up, but in the end jump and I shouldn’t.

Kiko Matamoros, Lydia Lozano and Belén Esteban reviewing the program of the program



ABC





The last to arrive is Lydia: «I have back rehabilitation, hands, so, not to come before, I comb myself and make up at home. I wash my head, I manage and come. Sometimes I don’t even get to the meeting ». Nor does anything happen because it is a mere procedure, many of the proposed themes fall and improvise new ones in full direct, as Valldeperas explains: «I love breaking escalletas, they are the most fun programs, but a nightmare for production. I act depending on what bores me or what I like. In addition, the opinion of the ‘quickers’ in the chat can mark the development of the program. Synergy with the spectator generates fidelity and fun, it is an interesting game ».









Lydia Lozano and Javier Hoyos lately the touch -ups before leaving set



ABC





Marta Riesco caught her in makeup and hairdressing: “It is important to feel with the ‘Glow Up’ because it enhances self -esteem ‘, explains the reporter who then puts into the streets:” When facing a report it is good to feel more cute. ” In addition to the image, Marta has other tricks: “As there are never plans, I turn to improvisation and intuition.” In that he coincides with Gonzalo Vázquez, the Argentine who came with his girlfriend to start a new life as a reporter in Spain: «Our worst enemy is shame. It is more important not to be ashamed than handling good information. With information and shame you are not going anywhere, but with impudence and self -confidence you take advantage of your time on the street to cross the screen. » The Argentine is surprised by the Spanish phenomenon of dynasties, “a infection of fame for being ‘son of’ who has created an entire industry.”

It is fun to see how Javier de Hoyos, who today changes the collaborator chip to presenter, causes Lydia Lozano by saying that he cries with some issues: “I, since I wrote the book, more than I cry.” And then he acknowledges that the collaborator has been with him to the harsh mature ones. Lydia is not cut and remembered: “I got out of bed, I have put blush and I have done programs for you.”

Belén Esteban and Kiko Matamoros are great friends



ABC





That Bethlehem has a weakness for Kiko Matamoros is obvious: “What do you always tell me that I have the wick very short?” He snapped ‘the patron saint’ seeing him arrive. «I love you have the short wick. You get on the stick like a playroom, ”jokes the collaborator, who embraces her with love before quarrels:” Out of respect for your husband you should be more prudent with the people of Atleti. ” Both are engaged in a football discussion that ends a Kiko confession: «Atleti is almost my second team. I was a member many years and I am a friend of many players ». The other Kiko doesn’t come today. Bethlehem appreciates it: «When they are both of them, they don’t look at me. Impossible. They are ‘bastards’, they behave like Zipi and Zape. Kiko looks at her with a smile: “I like to rebuke me, it is part of the show.” They want and discuss like any well -avenue family. Only this family seems to live on TV.