03/15/2025



Updated at 7:26 p.m.





He stopped Muriqi the first penalty that whistled. Minutes later they pointed to him another, finally canceled by the VAR. Later, much later, in the 91st minute, a third maximum penalty arrived. He kicked Abdonand Joan García He made two other prodigious consecutive interventions to prevent the ball from ending on his network.

Nothing earned all that to the young Espanyol goalkeeper – 23 years old – this Saturday in Palma de Mallorca. Six minutes had passed when Cerro Grande, VAR referee, called his counterpart about the grass, Quintero González, to tell him that Kumbulla, a Espanyol player, had invaded the area ahead of time.

The collegiate went to see the monitor, he proved the VAR and ordered to execute a third launch from nine meters. Muriqi repeated and sent the ball to the right squad. Unstoppable. 2-1 on the scoreboard and 97 minutes on the clock.

The game ended and the national scandal for arbitration+varked by the Catalan club. The complaints, the regrets and the most acidic criticisms were reregarded.









Despite the anger, Sallent’s goalkeeper (Barcelona) monopolized praise. He has been one of the fashion soccer players in the championship for a long time, and several big clubs in Europe are courted.

Without going any further, Arsenal wanted to sign it last summer. He was recognized by the Spanyol sports director himself, Fran Garagarza: «The arsenal call came in the last week. But if they come on June 14 for money near the clause between fixed and variables, always speaking in a fictional exercise, Espanyol cannot say no because he needs it, ”he said in an interview for ‘Pericos Marca’.

That termination clause is 30 million eurosin a contract that concludes in June 2028. Clausula, by the way, will increase by 5 million without Joan García is convened by Luis de la Fuente, Spanish coach. Not a few voices ask for it, but for the moment he will have to wait and continue stopping penalties