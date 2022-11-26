Players Championship FinalsDanny Noppert has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Players Championship Finals. De Fries won 10-9 against Matthew Campbell from Canada in an exciting match. Michael van Gerwen and Dirk van Duijvenbode will try to join Noppert later tonight, after both gentlemen beat Cameron Menzies and James Wade earlier today.

Noppert had a very difficult start to the match against Campbell. Within a curse and a sigh it was 4-0 for the Canadian, who normally doesn’t come close to Noppert’s level. However, the Frisian got up to speed and then took five legs in a row.

Things went fairly evenly after that, until Noppert made a crucial break and took a 9-7 lead. Because there are ten legs to be won, the match seemed decided. However, Campbell fought back nicely and made it 9-9. Fortunately, Noppert was allowed to start in the decisive leg and still finished the job.

Van Gerwen

Van Gerwen took a big lead of 3-1 in the second round against Menzies, but then lost three legs in a row. At the end of the party took Mighty Mike yet again the initiative and the three-time world champion took the victory. The Players Championship Finals field consists of the top 64 darts players from the 30 Players Championship tournaments played this year. The tournament started with twelve Dutchmen, of whom Van Duijvenbode was the best performing Dutchman during the thirty tournaments and was seeded fourth.

Jermaine Wattimena and Martijn Kleermaker were eliminated in the second round. The Players Championship Finals is the final major PDC televised tournament before the World Cup which kicks off at London’s Alexandra Palace in mid-December.

Raymond van Barneveld

For Raymond van Barneveld, who was already eliminated yesterday, something depends on the Players Championship Finals. Barney is now the number 32 in the world (which means he can skip the first round at the World Cup). He would only lose that spot if Ryan Joyce or Keane Barry made it to the finals at Players Championship Finals, but both men were eliminated today. Another spoke in the wheel could be if one of the following players wins the tournament: Jamie Hughes, Mike De Decker or Scott Williams.

Results eighth finals

Rob Cross (Eng) – Martin Schindler (Ger) 10-6

Callan Rydz (Eng) – Keane Barry (Irish) 10-8

Luke Humphries (Eng) – Krzysztof Ratajski (Pol) 10-7

Ryan Joyce (Eng) – Jonny Clayton (Wal) 3-10

Matt Campbell (Can) – Danny Noppert (Ned) 9-10

Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium) – Michael van Gerwen (Ned)

Dirk van Duijvenbode (Ned) – Ryan Searle (Eng)

Scott Williams (Eng) – Joe Cullen (Eng)





Winners Players Championship Finals

2009: Phil Taylor

2010: Paul Nicholson

2011 (Feb): Phil Taylor

2011 (Dec): Kevin Painter

2012: Phil Taylor

2013: Michael van Gerwen

2014: Gary Anderson

2015: Michael van Gerwen

2016: Michael van Gerwen

2017: Michael van Gerwen

2018: Daryl Gurney

2019: Michael van Gerwen

2020: Michael van Gerwen

Saturday, November 26 – Round of 16 (from 8 p.m.)

Sunday November 27 – Quarterfinals (from 1.45pm)

Sunday November 27 – Semifinals & Final (from 8pm)

Michael van Gerwen. © Kieran Cleeves/PDC

