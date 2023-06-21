Nope: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, Wednesday 21 June 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno the film Nope is broadcast, a 2022 film written, directed and co-produced by Jordan Peele. It is the first horror film to be shot with IMAX cameras. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream the movie Nope? Here is all the information.

Plot

The film tells the story of Oj and Em (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) two brothers who live in a California gorge, where they manage a family ranch together with their father, Otis Haywood Sr. (Keith David). When the parent dies, being hit by a nickel that inexplicably fell from the sky, OJ and Em inherit the property. While the former tries to maintain his father’s business to preserve his parent’s legacy, the latter hopes to find fame and celebrity in Hollywood.

Soon, due to a series of unforeseen events, the Haywood brothers find themselves full of financial problems and, to make matters worse, the horses seem to vanish into thin air, while those still present are nervous and have violent reactions. Oj is forced to sell some horses to Jupe Park (Steven Yeun), who recently opened a park in the gorge.

Convinced that there is something extraterrestrial to do with the horses, Em convinces OJ to install cameras on the ranch in hopes of figuring out what’s going on and recording a video that can make them rich. Only later do they realize that there is a cloud in the sky that never seems to move… what is it hiding?

Nope: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what’s the cast? Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Steven Yeun, Wrenn Schmidt, Keith David, Devon Graye, Jennifer Lafleur, Terry Notary, Barbie Ferreira, Donna Mills, Ryan W. Garcia, Rhian Rees, Sophia Coto, Courtney Elizabeth, Andrew Patrick Ralston. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Daniel KaluuyaOtis “OJ” Haywood Jr.

Keke PalmerEmerald “Em” Haywood

Steven Yeun as Ricky “Jupe” Park

Michael Wincott: Antlers Holst

Brandon PereaAngel Torres

Wrenn SchmidtAmber Park

Keith DavidOtis Haywood Sr.

Terry Notary: Gordy

Donna Mills as Bonnie Clayton

Streaming and TV

Where to see Nope on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 21 June 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo and NOW platforms.