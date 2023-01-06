If what you are looking for is to start your days with a shot of energy and nutrients, nothing better than a delicious smoothie to achieve it and best of all, there is a wide variety of components for a perfect mix, from fruits to vegetables.

Among them is the nopal and xoconostle smoothieTherefore, today in Debate we want to tell you what is it for and how to take itsurely you will love it for the benefits it brings to your body and your health, especially if you are looking for aids to lose weight.

And it is that, both the nopal and the xoconostle are an important source of fiberwhich helps improve digestionbut remember that there are no magic formulas or shortcuts to lose weight, you must combine the consumption of smoothies with a balanced diet and physical activity to stay healthier.

Nopal and xoconostle smoothie, what is it for?

To solve your doubts about the nopal and xoconostle smoothie and what it is for, let us explain the benefits of consuming this plant and this fruit, because as we said, both are a valuable source of fiber, but each one has its own particular qualities.

For example, him prickly pear helps lower blood sugar levelsDue to its high fiber and mucilage content, it also prevents osteoporosis in women, it is also an excellent helper to deal with gastritis, as it counteracts heartburn, not to mention the amount of nutrients it provides to the body.

Nopal and xoconostle smoothie, what it is for and how to drink it PHOTO: FREEPIK

Meanwhile he xoconostle is a fruit rich in fiberminerals, vitamin C and antioxidants, so, as we already mentioned, it helps improve digestion and the general condition of the body by providing what the body needs for better functioning, without pointing out that it helps the production of white blood cells.

So now that you know what the nopal and xoconostle smoothie is for, let us share a recipe with you so that you can enjoy its flavor and its benefits, you will only need:

Four shelled xoconostles

Two small and peeled nopales

A cup of water

Once you have all the ingredients at hand, you just have to place the xoconostle and the nopal inside the blender or in a juice extractor, try to place it in small pieces to make it easier to grind, add the water and blend perfectly.

This nopal and xoconostle smoothie goes without sugar, but if you like, you can add a little to improve the flavor, however, it is recommended that nothing else be added so that the nutrients are better absorbed.