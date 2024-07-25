Noos today is not on air: why, the reason, July 25, 2024, Rai 1, Alberto Angela

Why is Noos not airing on Rai 1 today – July 25, 2024? Alberto Angela’s program is not airing tonight, as initially planned. Rai has in fact decided to temporarily suspend the broadcast. The popular science program will return on August 22. The ratings for this second edition were not particularly good, and Rai has decided to preserve the broadcast, avoiding the clash tonight with the final of Temptation Island, aired on Canale 5.

A way, therefore, to not “burn” the work of Alberto Angela’s team. In its place on Rai 1 this evening there will be the film Un viaggio a quattro gambe. Rai has therefore chosen to safeguard the product and avoid direct clash with the final of Temptation Island. Not only will Noos not be broadcast today, but it will return only at the end of August, to be precise on August 22. Angela will therefore also avoid clashing with the two weeks of the Olympics (broadcast on Rai 2) and with the hot period of mid-August.

When it returns, streaming and TV

Where to watch Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is taking a break and will return on August 22nd at 9:30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.