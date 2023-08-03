Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge streaming and live TV: where to see Alberto Angela’s programme, 3 August

Tonight, Thursday 3 August 2023, at 21.25, the sixth episode of Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge will be broadcast, the new program presented by Alberto Angela, aimed at disseminating science. The program aims to collect the legacy of the famous “Superquark”, founded by Alberto’s father, Piero Angela. Following the model of his father’s work, Alberto Angela intends to spread science with the same authority, clarity and involvement, enriching the summer prime time of Rai 1. The program will also feature collaborations with the astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and the journalist specialized in geopolitics, Dario Blacksmiths. The participation of these experts will allow to explore topics such as space, the distribution of global resources and the related geopolitical consequences. Where to see Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 1.

Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge live stream

Not just tv. It will be possible to follow Alberto Angela in live streaming or deferred via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

Meaning

We have seen where to see Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge on TV and live streaming, but what does the title of the program mean (meaning)? The title “Noos” (pronounced “nos”) comes from an ancient form of the Greek term “nous”, which denotes “intellect” or “knowledge”, symbolizing the discovery and acquisition of new information and ideas. The inspiration for the name of the program comes from the 1998 show, “Viaggio nel cosmo”, in which Piero Angela explored the universe aboard a spaceship called “Noos”.