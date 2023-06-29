Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge: advances on the first episode

This evening, Thursday 29 June 2023, at 21.25, the first episode of Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge, the new program presented by Alberto Angela, aimed at scientific dissemination, will be broadcast. The program aims to collect the legacy of the famous “Superquark”, founded by Alberto’s father, Piero Angela. Following the model of his father’s work, Alberto Angela intends to spread science with the same authority, clarity and involvement, enriching the summer prime time of Rai 1. The program will also feature collaborations with the astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and the journalist specialized in geopolitics, Dario Blacksmiths. The participation of these experts will allow to explore topics such as space, the distribution of global resources and the related geopolitical consequences. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

The latest discoveries in the fields of medicine, genetics, neuroscience, biology. But with an eye also to archeology, paleontology, the most important technological, energy and environmental innovations. All always explained in an understandable way by Alberto Angela in the studio with guests and services.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will be possible to follow Alberto Angela in live streaming or deferred via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.