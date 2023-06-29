Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled for Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge, the new program by Alberto Angela broadcast on Thursday evenings on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be aired for six weeks. The first will be broadcast on Thursday 29 June 2023; the sixth and last Thursday 3 August 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Thursday 29 June 2023

Second episode: Thursday 6 July 2023

Third episode: Thursday 13 July 2023

Fourth episode: Thursday 20 July 2023

Fifth episode: Thursday 27 July 2023

Sixth episode: Thursday 3 August 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge last? The program will be broadcast on Thursday evenings from 21.25 to 23.55. The total duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes (including commercial breaks).

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will be possible to follow Alberto Angela in live streaming or deferred via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.