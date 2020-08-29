Story in Russia, Britain again in France Khan was born on 1 January 1914 in Moscow. His father was Indian and mother was American. She was born in the royal family of India. His father Sufi preacher was a descendant of Tipu Sultan. The Khan family first emigrated to Russia, then Britain and France. Noor was a talented youth and used to play harp and piano. She also spoke very good French. Noor was only 25 years old when the Second World War began.

First woman to go to Nazi France After the fall of France in 1940, she moved to Britain and joined the Vimins Augillary Airforce here named Norah Baker. Here he took training as a wireless operator. His language and technical skills benefited when he was introduced to the France section of the SOE (Special Operations Executive) in 1943. Noor was the first female radio operator to be sent to Nazi-occupied France.

‘Madeleine’ Noor did not back down She was posted as a children’s nurse by the name of Jean Marie Rainier and her codename was ‘Madeleine’. She helped the captured Air Force personnel escape to Britain. Used to deliver information to London and also received messages. She faced many threats in spying for Britain in France but Noor did not return. Even all the agents of his network were arrested but Noor did not back down. She was the lone link between Parisian agents and London. In such a situation, she was very important in the situation of war.

‘Extremely dangerous’ Noor On 13 October 1943, a French woman was arrested for betraying her. He was also subjected to many tortures but gave no information. He tried to run away but was caught in the dungeon alone, being described as ‘very dangerous’.

Death was in front, said – ‘freedom’ In the year 1944, he was sent to the Dakhau Control Camp. On the morning of 13 September, he was shot in the back of the head. Even at the last moment when the German soldiers took up their arms, Nur’s last word was ‘liberte’. In Britain, she was declared missing until 1946, but in 1946, her story came to the world after being questioned by former Gestpo officer Christian Aut. Christian Ott. He was posthumously awarded the George Cross for his years of indomitable moral and physical courage.

Noor Inayat Khan became the first Indian, not the first South Asian woman, to stake her life to spy on Germany-authorized France for Britain during the Second World War, in whose honor the Blue Plaque was announced. has gone. The plaque has been placed at 4 Tavitan Street, Bloomsberry, where she lived in 1942–43, giving the house its historic significance. Secret agent Noor Khan was the first female radio operator to be sent to France during World War One. His Jambaji story proves why he is given the status of a hero even after so many decades.