It just doesn’t stop. The Grand Prix of Canada is in danger, the question is whether it will continue next weekend…

It’s not really going well for them yet, the organizers of the various Formula 1 Grand Prix’ around the world. China was cancelled, Italy was also canceled and now the Grand Prix of Canada is also in danger.

Not because of political tension or Covid, but because of a natural disaster. Because as you may know there are in the area where the race is held severe forest fires and then they have something else on their mind than Max who wins again anyway.

Forest fires. Canadian Grand Prix in danger?

It will be almost a week and a half before the race has to be held, but it is not clear whether they will have the fires under control by then. And if so, how big is the damage?

For Canadian racing fans, it would be extra sour if the 2023 Grand Prix is ​​also cancelled. It would be the third time in four years that the ‘Wall of Champions’ remains alone and untouched in its place.

Last year the race went ahead – Max obviously won -, but the two years before it was not driven because of the pandemic. And that while it could be quite a fun race in itself. Or rather, the job looks nice. It looks nice.

But yes, the cancellation of a Grand Prix is ​​of course only minor suffering when you see what the forest fires are causing. Let’s just hope that the fire is under control soon and that the damage – and misery – is kept to a minimum. So we can just start next Sunday in Canada.

Is the best for everyone, right?

