Cold soups: two words in a row that bring instant joy in summer. As we leave the cold season behind, it might seem like we’d have to give up soupy dishes, spoonfuls and noodles in soup. But here we are again to bring joy and clever recipes; in this case, turning the best of winter – pasta soups, in case there were any doubts – into a perfect dish for summer.

A refreshing noodle soup is possible. In fact, both in Korea and Japan they are very common during the hot months, even with versions that incorporate ice into the dish. Cold ramen or iced ramen are very typical. naengmyeona cold Korean noodle soup that may or may not contain broth. We don’t have a counterpart here to use as a reference, but we’ll break down the important elements of a cold noodle soup so that, whatever you have in the fridge, you can prepare something similar.

The broth

It is essential that the base of the dish is refreshing, and this is not only achieved by cold: the freshness is also provided by the ingredients we choose. We will stay away from animal fats -which gelatinize when they are cooled-, and we will prioritize vegetables, vegetable broths and elements such as aromatic herbs, citrus fruits, spices and sauces that enhance the flavor such as fish sauce, soy sauce, Tabasco, Perrins or Laoganma. The broths can be very clarified and light or somewhat creamy. To obtain that body, you can add ingredients such as nut butters -peanut, almond, cashew-, tahini, coconut milk or Greek yogurt, so that they mix with the broth and give it more creaminess, as well as flavor.

The noodles

The noodle section of the Asian supermarket has many options for these preparations: there are rice and sweet potato noodles, buckwheat noodles, wheat noodles, and noodles of different thicknesses and shapes. The way to cook them is always the same: follow the instructions on the package and put them under cold water to stop the cooking. Rice and sweet potato noodles keep very well in ice water. Wheat and buckwheat noodles absorb water and tend to become more mushy if not eaten immediately, so it is best to cook them just before eating and put them under cold water for a few seconds to lower their temperature.

The additions

Once you’ve got the broth and noodles together, it’s time for the most fun part: what do you put on top? I’m all for adding more freshness: vegetables – for example carrots, zucchini, cucumber and green beans – cut into julienne strips with a sweet and sour dressing will be very crunchy and light. Aromatic herbs are always an ideal choice, cut very thinly. Spring onion, chives, basil, mint, peppermint or coriander. You can also use preserved herbs, such as sweet corn, white asparagus or some natural cockles (and use all their juice to enrich the broth). Just like in its hot version, poached egg will work great on top of noodles: cook it beforehand and keep it in a cold bath until you add it to the bowl. Use chopped nuts, furikake, fried onion or crunchy nori seaweed to add even more textures. The finishing touches of citrus juice and zest are key to lightening up dishes.

Dashi cold with soba noodles and trout roe

The broth dashi It is the basis of many preparations in Japan, made with katsuobushi and kombu seaweed – sometimes also with dehydrated shiitake mushrooms and niboshidried sardines – well known for being the base of miso soup. It is very easy to make and the result is subtle, elegant and light, making it a great option for a cold drink.

Time : 90 minutes Difficulty : Waiting for the broth to cool down Ingredients For 4 people 20 grams of dried kombu seaweed

30 grams of katsuobushi or dried bonito flakes

4 servings of soba noodles

100 g of trout roe

Nori seaweed Instructions 1. Soak the seaweed for about 20 minutes in a litre of water. Put the water and seaweed in a pot, heat it and remove the seaweed just when it starts to boil. 2. Add the katsuobushi, stir and turn off the heat. Skim off the foam and strain when the fish flakes sink to the bottom of the pot. Store in the refrigerator. 3. Cook the soba noodles in water according to the package instructions and cool to stop the cooking in a bowl of ice water. Serve the broth dashi with noodles and a spoonful of trout roe on top.

Coconut, green beans and zucchini

Starting with a creamy base of coconut milk and green curry, we make a broth with a lot of aromatic herbs and ginger, and we will serve it with wheat noodles and a julienne of green beans and zucchini.

Time : 90 minutes Difficulty : Cut the vegetables into julienne strips Ingredients For 4 people 400 ml coconut milk

500 ml of vegetable broth

1 handful of fresh chives, basil, mint and spring onion

360 g of wheat noodles

200 g of green beans

300 g of zucchini

1 piece of ginger

Ground cayenne

2 tablespoons chopped peanuts

1 tablespoon green curry

½ clove of garlic

Salt

2 limes Instructions 1. Blend the herbs with the ginger, garlic, green curry and half of the broth. Strain through a fine mesh and mix well with the rest of the broth and coconut milk. Season with salt and refrigerate. 2. Cut the green beans and zucchini into thin strips. Blanch the beans and set aside in cold, ice-cold water with the raw zucchini. Cook the noodles and cool. Season the vegetables with a little salt and lime. 3. Serve the noodles with the broth, vegetables on top, peanuts and a little cayenne powder. Add half a lime to squeeze to taste.

Vegetable and short noodle soup with garlic sauce

There is also a lot to be created using traditional flavours. This soup is based on a light vegetable broth, with lots of vegetables cut into brunoise and a classic stir-fry of garlic, vinegar and paprika on top.

Ingredients For 4 people 1 l of vegetable broth

150 g of thin soup noodles

½ zucchini

100 g of green beans

1 carrot

½ sweet onion

½ red pepper

4 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

2 tablespoons of wine vinegar

Salt

Extra virgin olive oil Instructions 1. Cut all the vegetables into brunoiseas small as possible. Cook the noodles in water following the instructions on the package and stop cooking in cold water. Set aside. 2. Slice the garlic and fry in oil until it takes on a little colour. Remove from the heat and add the paprika and vinegar. 3. Assemble the bowl with the noodles, broth and vegetables and finish with the stir-fry on top.

