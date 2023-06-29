Publisher Microids and development studio Olydri Games announced with the classic launch trailer That Noob – The Factionless And available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The game then leaves Early Access on Steam to get to the full version. Let’s see the video:

According to official description, “Noob – The Factionless is an RPG that follows the adventures of four players of the Rush guild: Baster the Neogician, Drek the Berserker, May the Fortune Teller and Logs the Elementalist. Their mission is to reach the ultimate level and become the elite of the Horizon – the Legendary Class.” To do it, ours will have to deal with hundreds of enemies scattered in some fantastic worlds. “But the challenge they face won’t be limited to Horizon: their avatars will accomplish ‘real’ missions in real life. The story can be made both in the game and in real life!”

The official features talk about “A true RPG experience with over 50 hours of gameplay, over 750 avatars to interact with and over 300 maps to explore,” in which the player will play “the role of a team of 4 hardcore gamers and their avatars , in a challenging and colorful RPG that pays homage to the greatest JRPGs” and will have to explore “a huge world” in which to fight battles, complete missions and level up everyone. In addition, the player will be able to customize his avatars with the equipment that he will find “in dungeons, caves, treasure chests and city shops”, Vincendo will accumulate experience points that will allow him to improve the team.