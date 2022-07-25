25 July 2022 08:55
The new thriller and horror movie “Noob” topped the box office in North America this weekend, with $44 million.
Directed by Jordan Bailey, the film stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, Stephen Yeon, and Brandon Berry.
After topping for two consecutive weeks, the adventure and action movie (Thor: Love and Thunder) “Thor: Love and Thunder” fell to second place with $22.1 million.
The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale, and is directed by Taika Waititi.
The animated movie “Minions: The Rise of Puppy” dropped from second place to third place with $17.7 million.
The drama “Hower the Cordados Sing” also fell from third place to fourth place, earning 10.3 million dollars.
The film stars Daisy Edgar Jones, Harris Dickinson and David Strathairn, and is directed by Olivia Newman.
The thriller and drama (Top Gun: Maverick) fell from fourth place to fifth, registering ten million dollars.
The film stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller, and is directed by Joseph Kosinski.
Source: agencies
#Noob #horror #movie #tops #box #office #America
Leave a Reply