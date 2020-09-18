Fran Fernández announced the list of 23 summoned for the match against Alcorcón on the second day, which highlights the absence of the newcomer Nono and the presence of Suso Santana who has finally recovered from an overload and is among those traveling to Madrid. Carlos Ruiz and Borja Lasso remain on the sidelines due to injury.

“Nono noticed some discomfort in the first session, it is nothing serious, but he will be soon to play with us,” explained the coach before traveling. The attacker has a sprained ankle that will prevent him from returning to his former home. The captain’s situation has been different: “He has rested a couple of sessions, but he is better and that is why he is on the list,” said the coach.

In this way, those chosen for the first trip of the season are the goalkeepers Ortolá, Dani Hernández (who will wear number 13) and Víctor; defenders Moore, Sipcic, Álex Muñoz, Bruno Wilson, Alberto and Carlos Pomares; midfielders Aitor Sanz, Suso, Álex Bermejo, Zarfino, Jacobo, Shashoua; the forwards Joselu, Manu Apeh and the homegrown players Javi Alonso, Jorge Padilla, Elliot, Álex Cruz, Omar Jaiteh and Borja.

The expedition leaves this afternoon for Madrid where they will be concentrated awaiting the match that will be played on Saturday at 5:15 pm (Canary time), in Santo Domingo. The return home is scheduled as soon as the match ends, landing on the island at the last minute to train the next day at El Mundialito behind closed doors.