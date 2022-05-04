Farewell to Grandma Pina: she is deadin fact, the woman who many years ago inspired the song of tagliatelle (the now famous Nonna Pina’s noodles), sung at Zecchino d’Oro. All Italian children have since grown up with a song that each of us knows by heart. But maybe we didn’t know that grandma Pina really existed and her name was Giuseppina Villani.

Grandma Pina’s tagliatelle is in fact a children’s song written and composed by Gian Marco Gualandi and sung on the occasion of the 46th Zecchino d’Oro by Ottavia Dorucci. Thanks to this song, sent several times by the author and accepted only in 2003, the 5-year-old girl from Verona won the edition of the singing festival.

Gian Marco Gualandi had dedicated the piece to his mother-in-law Giuseppina Villani, which was later also used by Antonella Clerici for the Cook’s test. And which then became a crucial song in the animated series 44 Cats by Iginio Straffi.

Giuseppina Villani was 86 years old when she died. She had been a widow for some time. Despite the success of the song dedicated to her she had never loved the limelight. She leaves her children Fulvia and Marco, her son-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. The funeral will take place in the parish church of Boschi, a hamlet of Baricella.

Grandma Pina is dead, because the author had dedicated the song to her?

