The last episode of 'At the bottom there is a place' won the recognition of the followers with the magnificent performance of Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca. Likewise, the scene is born as a result of Diego's discovered lie as Pía: this situation involved Alessia. The comments on social networks did not take long to arrive after the broadcast of episode 371, due to the speech and attitude that Yvonne demonstrated. It should be noted that the series is in the last days of its season 10 and each chapter will be decisive for what comes in the following season.

We invite you to read this note that will detail everything that happened with Francesca and Alessia after Diego's lie is discovered. That scene has garnered applause and admiration from fans of the América TV series.

What did Francesca say to Alessia that became a trend?

The moment that has already gone viral on social networks was after Peter became unwell after finding out that Pía was Diego dressed as a woman. Francesca He heads to his restaurant, where he finds Alessia, cooking as if nothing had happened. At that moment, 'Madame' orders all the kitchen assistants to leave and leave them alone; After that, she orders the young cook to stop doing what she is doing. However, Alessia avoids her with her gaze and that angers Francesca, who yells at her again.

That scene was the claim of Francesca towards Alessia for participating in Diego's lie and harming Peter's health. Although Alessia She apologized for what had happened and begged him not to leave her without a job and a home. Francesca told her these words that were recognized by the public due to her level of performance in the scene of 'At the bottom there is room':

“Sorry, I'm not interested, I don't feel like listening to you, you no longer move me at all. You chose the wrong side, you chose as an ally the man who made me suffer so much. Once again, someone with the last name Montalván saw me “the face of an idiot. You are identical to your father, a complete ungrateful person who did not have the slightest concern to look at the hand that fed him.”

How did Alessia respond to it?

Alessia begged Francesca to the table area, where the diners were. However, Mrs. Maldini was unable to control her fury and continued to complain about her actions and even told him that she no longer believed him and that she is indispensable for her business. This scene was very shocking because another side of Francesca was seen with Alessia and because the actress managed to convey the disappointment that her ex-husband's daughter caused her.

“You allowed this ignominy to reach the point of killing the only friend I have left. You are no longer indispensable to me, I will look for someone better than you, if he is not from here I bring him from abroad. I also want you to go to the house and pick up your things, you are no longer welcome in my home,” Francesca exclaimed.

'There is room at the back': Yvonne puts Alessia in her place. Photo: capture YouTube

How did 'AFHS' fans react to Alessia and Francesca's scene?

Upon witnessing the uncomfortable reprimand, followers of the fiction produced by Gigio Aranda wrote comments such as “Excellent performance”, “Splendid performance by 'Noni'. The best of 'AFHS'”, “What a tremendous actress Yvonne is. Even me I was scared by the scream”, “Francesca even scared me when she screamed”, “What a good performance by your 'noni', my 'noni', our 'noni'” and “The scene in the painting is worthy of an Oscar “, among others.

What will Alessia do after that?

Alessia will seek forgiveness Peter: That is what can be seen in today's new episode of 'At the bottom there is room'. However, we don't know if the butler will be able to take the daughter's apology. Diego. Likewise, Alessia will leave the Maldini house, without direction. Will she go back to her mother's house or will she move in with her father?