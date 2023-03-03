In “At the bottom there is room”, Francesca Maldini contacted the Police to find Peter’s whereabouts. However, it seems that she will not receive good news through a phone call.

A preview of episode 169 of season 8 of “At the bottom there is room” has been published on the Tiktok account of the series. This shows the Montalbán-Maldini family concerned about the whereabouts of Peter. In the middle of breakfast, Diego Montalbán’s sister asks Francesca Maldini if ​​there is any news about the ex-butler. When asked by Macarena, she answers that not yet, but that the police are looking for him. This in front of Mike, July and Pierre.

Also, near the end of the clip, Francesca appears on a call asking a commissioner if there is any news about Peter. Suddenly, the eyes of the ‘Noni’ fill with tears at the response of the Police and replies, “Please don’t say something like that to me,” as her face slowly changes. It seems that the episode of Friday March 3 of the series of America TV will bring many surprises. Video: America TV

