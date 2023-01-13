The latest chapter of “At the bottom there is room” 2023 has shown the most joking side of Diego Montalbán. The chef was chatting with Francesca Maldini and went to the bathroom with a mysterious attitude before letting out a whoop. Of course, ‘Noni’ quickly got up from her bed and ran to help her husband while she yelled “My husband has broken his neck.”

However, it was all a joke by Montalbán, who later mentioned that April Fool’s Day was his favorite holiday of the year. VIDEO: America TV