Hernán Condori ‘Cachuca’ and Elizabeth Odar They are one of the couples in entertainment that have been together for more than 20 years; However, despite the conflicts that were involved, both decided to marry this Friday, May 13. The cameras of Magaly Medina They were present at this union and the driver did not hesitate to congratulate the happy couple.

One detail that caught the attention of ‘Urraca’ was the absence of several relatives of the vocalist of “Los mojarras”. As you remember, his family and his wife’s had conflicts in the past over the singer’s health.

YOU CAN SEE: Dan Guido proposes to Diana Sánchez: We will share the rest of our lives

What did Cachuca say?

“Life and the Lord reward me with her and with my daughters. Thank you. The procession is carried inside her, but if they are going to attack her, they attack me. I have nothing against my family, I love my family, but if they touch what I love, then I have to step aside, “said the artist, explaining why his sisters were not present in this ceremony.

On the other hand, he also commented on why his son was not by his side: “My dear Jeison is not there either and I understand. I can’t force him to come to a place where he feels bad. I wish him the best in his life. He is already a man and that he triumphs in his life as I have triumphed with these great friends, great poets, we help Peru improve. It has cost me even losing him, it has cost me many things, but I am happy now, at this moment and for the future”.

YOU CAN SEE: Witness recounts how Vania Bludau allegedly attacked Mario Irivarren: “He bit his neck”

confrontation between families

On March 29, the Magaly Medina program issued a note in which, according to Jeison Condori, the Cachuca sisters complained to Elizabeth Odar for not taking proper care of the singer, even fighting on public roads. This confrontation led to some relatives ending up at the police station.

“I am going to tell you something confidential that the lady has been to my father’s house again and my father’s sister has been at that moment to ask her what had happened. The spoiled lady disrespected her, her daughter shakes hands with my aunt. Right now my family, who has never had police problems or anything, is locked up in the police station, ”she mentioned.

‘Cachuca’ accuses his sisters of evicting his wife

After leaving intensive care, Hernán Condori learned of the dispute between his relatives against Elizabeth Odar and the ambition to keep his house. Faced with this conflict, the singer came forward to stop them: “Every time they think I’ve died, they appear.”