A hundred educators have concentrated at the gates of the Sub -Directorate for Child Protection and guardianship in Zaragoza to express their conviction for the murder this Monday

The 17 -year -old defense, in addition, announces that he will resort to his internment



03/12/2025



Updated at 15: 36h.





There are news in the case of Belén Cortés, the 35 -year -old social educator allegedly murdered in a Badajoz protected floor. The latest, as this newspaper has been confirmed, is that None of the three teenagers have recognized having participated in the “violent death” of Cortés.

In addition, the minor’s lawyer, the 17 -year -old girl, says he will resort to the closed internment of his defendant. The lawyer also maintains that the child had nothing to do with the death of the social educator and believes that there are testimony that could corroborate him.

For this reason, the precautionary measure imposed by the Badajoz number 1 Court of Instruction number 1 will resort. Sources close to research ensure that there are «elements that do not fit »at the expense that the investigation itself continues to take steps.

For now, none of them acknowledges having caused death to Bethlehem. Proceedings against them have been opened by possible homicide crimestheft with violence and against road safety -after trying to flee in the victim’s car.