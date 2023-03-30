The prostate is a walnut-shaped gland which is located below the bladder in men. As men grow older, the prostate can experience changes that are not necessarily indicative of cancer. It is important to understand what these changes are and how they can affect male health.

What are non-cancerous changes in the prostate?

Non-cancerous changes in the prostate are common in men over 50. The prostate can become enlarged or inflamed, known as hbenign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or prostatitis, respectively.

BPH is a condition that occurs when the prostate enlarges and compresses the urethra, which can lead to urinary problems such as a frequent urge to urinate, difficulty starting to urinate, and a feeling that the bladder is not emptying completely.

Prostatitis is an inflammation of the prostate that can be caused by infection or other factors. Symptoms may include painful urination, pain in the area between the scrotum and the anus, fever, and chills.

How are non-cancerous changes in the prostate detected?

Non-cancerous changes in the prostate can be detected using a digital rectal exam (ERD) and blood tests. During an ERD, a doctor inserts a gloved finger into the patient’s rectum to feel the prostate for any abnormalities.

The blood test may include prostate-specific antigen (PSA), which is a protein produced by the prostate. Elevated PSA levels can indicate prostate problems, although they are not always an indicator of cancer.

Treatment for non-cancerous changes in the prostate:

Treatment for non-cancerous changes in the prostate will depend on the type and severity of the condition. BPH can be treated with medication or, in more serious cases, with surgery. LProstatitis may require antibiotics or other treatments.

It is important for men to see a doctor if they experience symptoms such as urinary problems or pain in the prostate area. Early detection and proper treatment can prevent complications and improve quality of life.