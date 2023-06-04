Seductive gestures were listed to women in an interview with Moslenta by Valentin Shishkin, an expert on kinetics and non-verbal communications, the founder of the School of Kinetic Image. He advised me to keep my posture and choose favorable poses.

To demonstrate sympathy, for example, for a colleague, Shishkin recommended that women use hidden sexual signals. To do this, you need to reduce the distance and try to get closer: in a conversation, tilt your head towards the interlocutor, nod, agreeing with him. You can casually touch his hand, drawing attention to something on the computer screen.

Shishkin advised to move more slowly, softly and more smoothly, keep your posture and stand in favorable poses. The main rule is to do it as naturally as possible, naturally. It is important not to overdo it in order to avoid obvious hints.

According to the expert, most men regard a woman’s play with a strand of hair or jewelry as a seductive signal.

