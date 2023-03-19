If it were up to the Dutch abroad, GroenLinks would become the largest party in the Senate. That party received the most votes from abroad in the provincial elections on Wednesday, according to the provisional result which was announced on Sunday. It was the first time that Dutch people abroad could cast their indirect vote for the Senate in this way.

D66 is in second place with 16.2 percent of the vote, followed by the VVD with 14.3 percent. The left-wing GroenLinks/PvdA combination received 26.7 percent of the vote. BBB, who was the big winner within the Dutch borders, was not on the electoral list for the electoral college for non-residents. A total of 26,030 Dutch people abroad cast their vote. They did so by letter. Like the rest, their votes cast were not counted until Election Day.

37,455 people had registered in advance, almost 70 percent of them cast a vote. Voters abroad had a choice of 12 political parties and an independent candidate, represented by 129 candidates from 27 countries. The 25 elected members of the electoral college have the sole task of casting a vote in the Senate elections on 30 May.