THE COVID vaccination campaign has now entered a new phase in the Valencian Community.

Non-professional carers of dependent people are now receiving the jab, with an estimated 18,500 people throughout the region eligible for this stage.

Inoculations began yesterday (Thursday March 4) and are expected to be complete for this sector of population by tomorrow.

The carers, born between 1966 and 2003, are currently receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca jab.

A sanitary worker preparing a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

Monday also saw the beginning of the vaccination drive for members of the security forces, including police and Guardia Civil officers, plus emergency personnel.

Over the next few weeks, sanitary staff plan to vaccinate more than 100,000 teachers and educational staff at public, private and mixed schools and colleges.

Music and language teachers plus adult education center staff will also be eligible for the next stage.