For the first time in almost a year, the revenue of Russian non-primary companies showed growth: in April, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 7.4% compared to the same period in 2022. This was reported to Izvestia in the analytical service of the audit and consulting network FinExpertiza.

In general, the revenue of Russian large and medium-sized enterprises not related to the oil and gas industry from January to April 2023 increased in annual terms by 0.4%, to 52.8 trillion rubles, according to a study of the organization.

The largest growth was shown by such industries as electric power, construction, scientific activity, transportation and storage, as well as the hotel and restaurant business.

The Ministry of Finance previously reported that, according to preliminary data, the federal budget of the Russian Federation in January-June was executed with a deficit of about 2.6 trillion rubles. Oil and gas revenues during this period continued to decline and decreased by 47% to more than 3.3 trillion rubles. At the same time, non-oil and gas revenues grew year-on-year by 17.8% to almost 7 trillion rubles.

Not oil alone: ​​non-resource incomes began to grow in Russia