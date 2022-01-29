Western reports say that the Russian army has mobilized more than 100,000 soldiers on the Blah border with Ukraine, speaking of an imminent invasion in late January or next February.

On the other hand, Russia denies these reports and says that its military moves do not threaten anyone.

At a meeting in the Belgian capital Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that massing Russian forces on the borders with Ukraine and Belarus is not necessarily the only way Moscow plans to put pressure on the Westerners.

Stoltenberg added that NATO members must be prepared for a wide range of “forms of aggression,” noting that this could include a coup attempt in Ukraine and cyber attacks, as well as sabotage.

Ukraine had already been subjected to a cyber attack earlier this January, and the attack had already affected a number of Ukrainian government institutions in addition to Kiev’s embassies around the world.

The intruders of these sites wrote a message saying: “Wait for the worst.”

While no party claimed this attack, Kiev hinted that Moscow was involved.

In this context, the British Foreign Office said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to empower those close to him in Ukraine to take power there.

London stated that the Ukrainian politician Yevvin Murray had become the “man of Russia” in Ukraine, although Murayev denied this.

Previous scenarios talked about small-scale Russian military operations in Ukraine, and other large-scale ones, the purpose of which is to bring Ukraine to its knees in any future negotiations with Moscow.