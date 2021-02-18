The non-lucrative residence visa is intended for people who wish to establish their residence in Spain and have sufficient economic means to live in Spain, without the need to carry out any commercial activity. The non-lucrative visa allows the individual to live in Spain for more than 180 days a year, but does not allow working in the country.

From 2021, British people can apply for a non-lucrative visa, just like citizens of other non-EU countries. The same requirements now apply to British citizens, as to non-EU nationals. As a consequence of Brexit, British citizens need a TIE or another type of residence to be able to live in Spain.

How long can British nationals stay in Spain, without a visa?

British citizens can stay in Spain, without a visa and without residency, for no more than 90 days, in a 180-day period.

If they want to spend more than half a year in Spain, a non-lucrative visa is a good option to formalize their residence. The non-lucrative visa is one type of Spanish residence permit.

How to get a non-lucrative visa for Spain?

The first step is to apply for a visa at the Spanish Consulate. The Consulate has 3 months from the presentation of all documents to resolve the application.

After obtaining the visa, it is necessary to come to Spain and apply for the actual residence card. For this purpose it is necessary to obtain the Padrón in Spain and book an appointment for fingerprinting. The residence card is collected at the police station within 1-1.5 months after the appointment for fingerprinting.

Spain non-lucrative visa income requirements.

For the Non Lucrative Visa in Spain application it is necessary to provide the following documents:

Application form

2 photos

passport

Criminal record certificate – legalized and translated

Medical certificate

Documents proving sufficient financial means (400% of the monthly IPREM index) for the first applicant and 100% IPREM for each family member that accompanies you.

Public or private health insurance, with an authorized insurer -operative and recognized in Spain.

Documents that justify family relationships – legalized and translated.

Pellicer & Heredia can assist you in the application of the non-lucrative visa, and in all of the stages of the procedures, from preparing documents and managing an appointment at the Consulate of Spain for the visa application, to receiving the actual non-lucrative residence card.

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

(+34) 965 48 07 37 or email: [email protected]