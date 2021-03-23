The series of 200th anniversaries of Russian classics continues. Pushkin, Gogol, Goncharov, Lermontov, Turgenev … The time has come to remember Alexei Feofilaktovich Pisemsky, who was born on March 23, 1821.

Pisemsky was excluded from the first row of writers even during his lifetime; not only he was buried alive, but also what he had written; this continued later, but nevertheless, Pisemsky cannot be classified as half-forgotten and unreadable. Some of his works are not only addressed today, but also discussed, spears are broken.

This, probably, is the hope for immortality for the so-called social writers – if history develops in a spiral, then at a certain stage they will be remembered, people will be drawn to their books.

Pisemsky is a social writer. Many of his heroes are embedded in society, or rather, in what we now call the word “society”. It is impossible to be unequivocally positive or negative in society. Inevitably you make compromises, if you don’t lie, then you certainly do not always cut the truth-womb, maneuver, adjust. And Pisemsky, probably, how few people were able to show real people – complex, provoking arguments at least with themselves. You seem to condemn, but right there you justify; you call him a scoundrel, but you also sympathize.

Alexey Feofilaktovich lived for almost 60 years. Wrote a lot. In 1959, the most complete collection of his works was published – in nine volumes, although very much this collection did not include. Not everything has survived equally, but some works are worth reading. The story “The Mattress”, the stories “The Old Man’s Sin”, “St. Petersburg”, the novels “The Turbid Sea”, “The People of the Forties”, “In the Whirlpool”, the cycle of stories “Russian Liars”, “Travel Sketches” about the Caspian Sea, its surrounding lands and the people living on them. But the best work of Pisemsky, in my opinion, is his novel A Thousand Souls, about which I want to tell in more detail.

Written in 1858, it is surprisingly easy to read and, at times, strikingly modern. This is one of the first, if not the first, big – then the word “capital” was in use – a Russian novel. Oblomov, War and Peace, Crime and Punishment, What to Do?, Fathers and Sons will appear later. The archetypes of Russian noble prose have not yet taken shape, it was far from the transformation of types into templates. “Turgenev’s girl”, “women of Dostoevsky”, “new man” did not become terms.

Pisemsky walks along an unbroken road and makes many discoveries that delighted, but also confused the literary critics of that time. At first there was silence. Then in the magazine “World Review” the indignant bewilderment of the writer Vladimir Zotov: “At the present time, when the indifference of our magazines to literature has reached an extreme degree, the best novel by Mr. Pisemsky appears, which has enormous literary and social significance, a novel that is destined to make up an era in our literature, to stand next to “Dead Souls” and the story “Who is to blame?” If Mr. Pisemsky had not written anything more, Thousands of Souls would have been enough so that Russian literature would never forget about him. So why are thick magazines silent ?! ” After that, critics carefully began to write about the novel.

Dmitry Pisarev, the bravest and, in my opinion, the cleverest of the critics of the golden age of Russian prose, published an article in 1861 entitled Pisemsky, Turgenev and Goncharov. But he focused his attention on the novels of Goncharov, while he devoted very few words to the novel of Pisemsky. But which ones:

“… About such a novel as“ A Thousand Souls ”one cannot speak casually and by the way. In terms of the abundance and variety of phenomena captured in this novel, he stands positively above all the works of our modern literature. The character of Kalinovich is conceived so deeply, the development of this character is in such close connection with all the most important aspects and features of our life that ten critical articles can be written about the novel A Thousand Souls without completely exhausting its content and inner meaning … “However, not a single one Pisarev will not write a separate article on “A Thousand Souls”, although he will mention Pisemsky and his creation only in a superlative degree.

Probably, the critics were confused not so much by the plot of the novel. And the plot is like this. Yakov Vasilievich Kalinovich, a graduate of Moscow University, arrives in the district town of Ensk and holds the post of superintendent of the district school. Nastenka, the daughter of Kalinovich’s retired predecessor, falls in love with him, the wedding is about to go, but he chooses Polina, the owner of a thousand serfs. Kalinovich leaves for St. Petersburg, with the help of the connections of Polina and her former lover, embezzler Prince Ivan, makes a career and eventually becomes acting governor. But the corrupt officials with whom Kalinovich fought are winning. He is dismissed, he himself almost goes to trial; his wife dies, but Nastenka returns to his life, who marries him.

Rather, the critics were confused by the characters, too lively, unpolished by literary literature. Pyotr Mikhailich, Nastenka’s father, a widower, seemingly the kindest and most selfless person, lives with his housekeeper. Without a wedding, this, of course, is a sin, but something else is more important – when he dies, the housekeeper is left without a roof over her head, without a piece of bread. And only an early death relieves her of the bag. Pyotr Mihalitch acted badly. And his daughter too.

Nastenka herself, a young girl, smokes (a rare phenomenon in the literature of that time), at the very first meeting she sits on Kalinovich’s knees, energetically strives to marry him to herself, later confides in the freedom of love, that she was ready to live with someone who was he took care of her after the escape of Kalinovich and the death of his father, but “he himself did not want to.” Kalinovich, on the other hand, is an idealist at the beginning of the novel, then becomes part of a chain of corruption, attains a significant post and after that begins to bring his recent benefactors to the surface. But this can be interpreted not only as a desire to benefit the state, but as a simple revenge for humiliation, for life with an ugly but rich wife, for a thousand serfs who did not bring happiness.

In general, difficult heroes. Some kind of non-literary. As if not invented, but such, multidimensional, taken from living life. Pisemsky possessed this gift – to write in such a way that you forget that this is literature. As if you are not reading, but spying on. Peeping is not good, but it’s so interesting.

Author – writer, laureate of literary awards

