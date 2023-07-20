The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued an administrative closure decision against the “Nepali Himalayan Restaurant” facility in Abu Dhabi, which holds commercial license No. CN-3025629, for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued according to it, as well as for its danger to public health.

The authority explained that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of selling and preparing non-halal food in the facility without obtaining the necessary permits, and storing and preparing it with the same equipment and tools used to prepare halal food without separating it from other foods.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as its reasons exist, as the facility can be allowed to practice the activity again after correcting its situation and fulfilling all the requirements necessary for carrying out the activity. The facility is also required to replace equipment and completely clean and sterilize the facility before reopening it to the public.

The authority indicated that the administrative closure decisions and detection of the observed violations comes within the framework of the inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirming the oversight role to ensure that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments of different nature and food products are subject to periodic inspection by the authority’s inspectors to ensure their compliance with food safety requirements.

The authority appealed to the public to communicate with it, and to report any violations that are detected in any food establishment, or when there is doubt about the contents of the food item, by calling the free number of the Abu Dhabi government 800555 so that the inspectors of the authority take the necessary action to reach safe and sound food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.