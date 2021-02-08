It refers to issues such as the effects and measures of business activity on the environment, social and personnel issues, human rights, the fight against corruption and bribery, and relationships and contributions to the society. With these requirements, the transposition of the 2014 directive on non-financial information was finalized in Spain.

Our Law, in an additional step, expanded the scope of the directive by increasing the scope of application to more companies, or entities of public interest, and by requiring mandatory verification of the information by an independent expert.

Now is the time to take stock, for many reasons, and one of them is because three years after the entry into force of the aforementioned Law, the number of workers is reduced to demand this information from more companies, going from 500 to 250 Once again, the number of companies that from 2021 must prepare this type of information is increasing.

Although for many of the companies, managers, organizations and other interested parties, these new reports on non-financial information, or sustainability, may seem something recent, it is not totally true; although logically we are facing greater popularity and visibility. Large internationalized business groups, as well as those smaller companies, but with a global or international objective, have a long history of disclosing non-financial information, and have been publishing their non-financial information reports on a voluntary basis for many years. under different names and contents: social responsibility report, sustainability report, among others, and demanding homogenization.

Indeed, the very evolution of the markets, the information needs of the interest groups to be satisfied by the companies, led to the proliferation of a whole series of initiatives, rules, principles, in this regard, generating diversity and lack of comparability. And hence the normalizing interest on the part of the European Union. The final objective being that the union of financial information, which is traditionally prepared and published by companies (annual accounts), together with non-financial or sustainability information, becomes a single and indissoluble whole.

If this was and is the objective, the EU has taken the initiative in search of clear rules and definitions. It seems that when we speak of sustainable economy we identify it strictly and solely with the environment, which, not being false, is not strictly correct, since the term sustainability includes and should include many other aspects: social, respect for human rights, in the entire value chain of the company or public or private organization, with customers, consumers, users, with suppliers, with the local community … And not only from within the company and / or organization outwards, but also from the double point of view, from the outside in.

Therefore, it seems very successful that one of the points included within the European green strategy: ‘Green Deal’, is the reform of the non-financial information directive.

In the first quarter of 2021, the European Commission must complete the reform of the Directive, and this February it will also conclude the report on possible European standards proposed by the technical working group set up ad-hoc for this purpose within the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) thus responding to the mandate received from the European Commission. Therefore, times of change await us.

The European standardization process for non-financial or sustainability information has just started and has a long way to go. And although it seems that it is clear that the same cannot be demanded of large companies than small ones, or companies, organizations and institutions with a great impact on the environment or social than others that do not, in the end it is society itself the one that is going to demand that it be published and be transparent with this type of information, or it will be claimed to grant funding, or to opt for public calls, for example.

On this path, economists have a lot to say, because as it is known, we are the professionals who prepare financial information and audit it, and in the exercise of our activity there will also be those who prepare sustainability information and verify it.