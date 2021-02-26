Von Mussolini the insight is passed down that it is better to do politics with fear than with hope. Contemporary social networks have made people realize that there is better money to be made with fear than with hope. On Facebook, for example, posts that alert or outrage people are given preference: They provoke interaction, be it a like, a comment or a forwarding. They keep their users on the network busy and available for advertising. They are displayed at the top of the users’ timelines.

Mussolini’s insight is at the beginning of his path to becoming a fascist leader. In their book “Digitaler Faschismus”, Maik Fielitz and Holger Marcks identify the prioritization of exciting topics as one of the principles of social networks that make the network a favorable resonance space for the extreme right. Conflict researchers and social scientists do not dwell on the precise definition of “digital fascism”. Little more is enough for them than a reference to the – according to Roger Griffin – lowest common denominator of fascism, the model of the awakening of a threatened nation. An advantage for the reader: The instructive analyzes can also be related to political agitation, which one would not simply attribute to fascism. Many of the findings even apply generally to extremism on the Internet.

The narratives of the extreme right of threat and resistance not only harmonize perfectly with the fear-enhancing mechanisms of social media. The possibility of influencing the thresholds of perception and thus of spreading, collecting and interpreting incidents that would previously only have become known locally, and interpreting them as a trend, contributes to the disquiet of their audience in two ways: by asserting a growing threat and by suggests that such a threat has so far been deliberately concealed. Trust in established sources of information – keyword “lying press” – and public information is dwindling, the willingness to listen to “alternative truths” is growing.



In addition to alarmism and exaggeration, the authors present other means of right-wing extremist activists on the Internet, such as hiding ideology behind irony and ambiguity or communication “on the borderline between seriousness and humor, between cynicism and blatant misanthropy”. In this form, it was not a steel helmet, runes and imperial war flags, but rather “frogs, diamonds and neon colors” that shaped the image. The call to action is also often indirect: “Violence according to the script”, write Fielitz and Marcks, “occurs not only when terrorists instruct their sympathizers to use violence through explicit directives, but also when the extreme right-wing stories tell their end is still open, the course of which so far shows violence against certain goals as the logical continuation of the narrative ”. Because the perpetrators refer to an ideology before, during or after their act of violence, their actions seem “not specifically foreseeable, but statistically predictable”; this gave them “the appearance of an organized character”.

In the beginning, as the authors explain, it doesn’t take much to suggest the impression of massive popularity on the Internet: Even a few online activists could “with multiple accounts, a well-sorted Excel table and a few bookmarks to particularly lively Facebook pages” create an “impressive murmur of voices” that pushes the interaction values ​​of a post up, ensures better placement in the feeds of uninitiated users and thus strengthens the impression that something is being welcomed here that could also be worthy of your own encouragement.