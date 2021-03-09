A firefighter intervenes in the fire of a truck in Malpica (Zaragoza), this Monday. ZARAGOZA FIREFIGHTERS / Europa Press

The European justice has determined this Tuesday that a non-face-to-face guard period should be considered work time, and therefore be remunerated, if the company imposes limitations that prevent the employee from freely managing their free time “and dedicating themselves to their own interests.” such as staying in a place other than your home or having to rejoin in too short a time. The Court of Justice of the EU considers, on the other hand, that when these limitations do not exist and the worker owns his leisure, he should only compute as work time that in which his services are required during the watch, and not that which it remains resting but available.

The case has reached the Luxembourg Court after complaints from two workers. The first was filed by a technician in charge of supervising the operation of television transmission centers in a mountainous area of ​​Slovenia, which added to his 12 hours of daily work, another six of non-face-to-face duty. The company did not oblige him to be at his workplace, but he could be reached by phone, and he had to report to his post within one hour if necessary. Due to the accessibility difficulties inherent to the place, in practice this prevented him from moving away and kept him anchored in a nearby accommodation provided by the employer during the watch, practically isolated. The second lawsuit was filed by a firefighter from the German town of Offenbach del Meno. Along with his ordinary duties, this official had to be contactable and arrive in the city, in case of warning, in 20 minutes, already dressed in his intervention uniform and on board the service vehicle at his disposal.

Both consider that their guards should be considered working hours and paid as such, whether or not their services are required. In the case of the television technician, the justice of his country rejected his arguments in the first and second instance, for which he addressed the Supreme Court of his country, who in turn asked the European justice. The German firefighter appealed to a court in his country after the company’s refusal to pay him for non-physical guards.

European justice makes it clear that a guard is not synonymous with rest, even if an activity is not carried out, and has ruled that working time must be classified as that in which the employee must remain in his workplace at the disposal of the employer, although only is waiting for a call to act.

The ruling abounds in nuances. Community judges remind that a guard should not automatically be considered work or rest, but depends on several factors. And it is up to the courts of each country to interpret each case. To make a decision, it asks the national magistrates to analyze whether the worker is given a reasonable time to resume his work from the moment the employer requests his services – three years ago, in the case of a Belgian firefighter who was It forced them to do the guards at home and be at their workplace in eight minutes from the warning, it ruled that the time was too short and therefore the guard should be considered work time.

It also requires them to take into account if the worker is forced to come with specific equipment and if they are given facilities such as a vehicle that can avoid certain traffic regulations – as in the case of firefighters. In addition, the Luxembourg court asks the national courts to study the frequency with which the worker is required to return to work during shifts.

The CJEU endorses that employers pay a different remuneration for the work carried out during the shifts and points out that European laws are not contrary to the fact that an amount is also paid to the worker in those shifts that fall into the category of “rest time”, in order to “compensate for the inconvenience caused by such periods.” And remember that employers may not, under any circumstances, “establish guard periods that, due to their duration or frequency, constitute a risk to the safety or health of workers, regardless of whether such periods are classified as periods of break”.