The businesses and non-essential economic activities of the Community began yesterday to comply with the new restriction imposed by the Executive of Fernando López Miras to try to contain the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic in the Region of Murcia. Thus, all customer service services lowered the blind starting at 8:00 p.m., except for supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, veterinary centers, home delivery services, soup kitchens and wholesale trade. Among the businesses affected by these new measures are shopping centers, betting houses and gyms, which until now used to extend their hours to the limits of the beginning of the curfew, set in the Region at ten o’clock at night.