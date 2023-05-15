The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi confirmed that those who have a golden residency who do not have jobs with employers in Abu Dhabi, and their families and individuals sponsored by them who have a golden residency, are exempt from the requirements of the health insurance program in the emirate, provided that they have a comprehensive health insurance for themselves and their family members. It is valid in the United Arab Emirates during the period of their stay in the country, according to the text of the circular regarding the organization of health insurance for golden residence permits, as it stipulated the exemption of applicants for golden residence permits covered by Cabinet Resolution No. 8 of 2021 other than “employees working for an employer in The Emirate of Abu Dhabi and their family members who have a golden residency and their dependents, and individuals sponsored by those who have a golden residency

» One of the requirements of the health insurance program in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is that they, and their dependent family members, have a comprehensive health insurance for themselves and their family members valid in the United Arab Emirates during their stay in the country. In the event that the applicant does not have health insurance when submitting the application, he signs a pledge to provide it during his stay in the country, otherwise he must pay the costs of medical treatment and health services within the country, if necessary.

For its part, insurance companies provided exclusive offers to holders of golden residency in Abu Dhabi, at affordable prices for all, for families and individuals, providing them with exceptional benefits, including benefiting from a network of more than 3,000 medical service providers in the United Arab Emirates, and providing international coverage and assistance in case of emergency. Through a network that includes the largest number of health care providers in the world, and the settlement of medical claims quickly and through the electronic application.

Insurance companies explained that golden residence insurance is available to applicants for golden residence in the United Arab Emirates and their families who do not have current health insurance coverage, noting that the policy period for golden residence holders is one year (annual contract), and it can be renewed on an annual basis. Priced according to age, gender and medical history.

The insurance programs offered by insurance companies for golden residency holders were divided into three types of documents, the first at a price starting from 3,000 dirhams, and its coverage is limited within the UAE and some surrounding areas, with a maximum of 300,000 dirhams for treatment per year, and the second type of documents starts at 5,000. Dirhams, and its geographical coverage extends within the United Arab Emirates, and the countries of the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, with a maximum treatment amount of two million and 500 thousand dirhams annually, while the price of the third type of insurance policies for golden residency holders starts from 40 thousand dirhams, and its geographical coverage includes all countries The world, with a maximum of 20 million dirhams annually for treatment.

Insurance companies also provided health insurance documents (visit) for those who obtained a six-month visit visa, for applicants for golden residency who live abroad, and obtained a state visit visa to complete the documents and transactions of the golden residency application.