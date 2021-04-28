In the public and private hospitals of the City of Buenos Aires, a scenario similar to that of a year ago began to be seen: surgeries were postponed, emergency interventions are only performed or in cases of extreme gravity, and some treatments were suspended to go through the second wave of coronavirus. But in the middle of that retraction, the health system is treating some pathologies to which it was decided to give priority.

Today in the public health system of the City it is being guaranteed face-to-face care of people with medical emergency, of patients who have chronic pathologies and cannot interrupt their treatments and boys and girls under one year.

It is also giving higher priority to everything related to women’s health, for example gynecological, breast and monitoring of a pregnancy.

“In many cases, especially in people with chronic conditions, in addition to the need for a face-to-face evaluation by the specialist, they require periodic blood tests or tests keys to define the course of their treatment, which must be carried out without exception, “they said from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health in a statement.

Clinics and private sanatoriums had to suspend and reschedule non-urgent surgeries by order of the Buenos Aires government. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Last week, through a decree, the City Government determined that private clinics and sanatoriums had to suspend and reschedule surgeries and non-urgent medical care for a period of 30 days. Later, he clarified that consultations and practices in doctor’s offices are allowed.

The decree put a legal framework for a reorganization that private actors had already been facing. “It must be done because the pathology that pushes and makes room to occupy all the available spaces is Covid. Then varicose vein operations, for example, began to be reprogrammed,” he explained days ago to Clarion cardiologist Alberto Alves de Lima, medical director of the Cardiovascular Institute of Buenos Aires (ICBA).

It seeks to have as many beds as possible for the care of Covid cases. Especially in intensive care. Photo Luciano Thieberger

On April 2, through a resolution, the Government of Buenos Aires already had canceled the granting of shifts for face-to-face consultations in public hospitals of all specialties, except medical clinic, gynecology, obstetrics, pediatrics, surgery and general traumatology.

But even with these two mandates of the Buenos Aires Executive, there are surgical interventions that both in the public and private systems cannot be canceled. These are: cancer, neurosurgical and cardiovascular operations.

Everything else tries to be replaced by virtual channels. In this sense, health teleconsultations were implemented with professionals from the hospitals, the Health and Community Action Centers (CeSAC) and the Reference Outpatient Medical Specialties Centers (CEMAR).

To access any of these queries, people have to contact 147 to reserve a shift and select the day, time and specialist.

