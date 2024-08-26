After the chaos for Bologna Città 30, new controversy related to mobility in the capital city of Bologna. This time the speed cameras used by the Administration to control speed on city streets have ended up in the crosshairs. According to Altvelox, the National Association for the Protection of Road Users, the devices used are not approved and above all they have been used improperly to the point of reporting the Municipality in the persons of the Mayor, Matteo Lepore and the Councilor for Mobility Valentina Orioli.

The accusation on the speed cameras in Bologna

“The Municipality of Bologna persists in massively using an infinite series of speed detectors in various areas and streets of the municipal territory of Bologna without proper approval – the Association stated – to certify what has just been said, although we are certain of it, Altvelox had sent last July 11th to the Municipality of Bologna and the Prefect of Bologna a formal access to the documents pursuant to DL241/90”. Precisely because of the lack of approval of the devices used, the following would occur: “the illegitimacy of the electronic equipment for speed detection which, with the sole approval issued by the MIT, would not be suitable for acquiring the instrumental ‘source of evidence’ that could be used by the public administration for sanctioning purposes”.

Seizure requested

Thus, in its complaint against speed cameras, Altvelox would have requested the seizure of the equipment deemed not to be compliant: “Therefore, given the lack of due approval, recalling what was recently established by the Court of Cassation (Cass. n.10505/2024 and Cass. n.19732/2024) and having found that the Municipality of Bologna has never demonstrated that the detectors in use actually correspond to the one deposited at the MIT”, we have asked the Public Prosecutor’s Office to also evaluate the possibility of issuing a seizure order for the devices in question”.