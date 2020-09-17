The Minister of the Interior has praised the use of electronic minutes, facilitating the intervention of the police.

Nearly 45,000 people have been fined for non-compliance with wearing masks since May in France, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said Thursday, September 17, before a senatorial commission of inquiry into the management of health crisis. “Since deconfinement, there have been 44,429 people fined” for non-compliance with wearing a mask, an offense punishable by a fine of 135 euros, said the minister heard by the senators.

Gérald Darmanin thus welcomed the fact that the police are “fully mobilized” on French territory through the use of “electronic report” these last months.

During his opening remarks before the commission of inquiry, which was held in an enclosed place where the mask was mandatory, the Minister of the Interior was also called to order for having removed his. “Pardon me Minister, we had the rigor to wear the mask permanently …”, The vice-president Les Républicains (LR) from the commission, René-Paul Savary, a doctor by training, cut him off. “I got it okay”, replied the minister by putting it back partly on his nose.