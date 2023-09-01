Seen from Latin America, Europe has been -and continues to be- an inspiring model for the protection of human rights and democracy. And I believe that it should continue to be so. This requires, however, not only a formal membership but a lively interaction with the decisions of the relevant bodies. Both the regional system and the universal system.

Within this universal framework, the European human rights system has been a fundamental conceptual reference in the last seventy years. Thus, the first region of the world to establish a human rights system -in 1959- a regional court for that purpose, the European Court of Human Rights which began to function in 1959. The inter-American system created its own court years later -1969 regional court, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which was installed in 1979. It was followed, years later, by the African Court of Human Rights, which was installed in 2006.

The “backdrop”, however, was – and still is – the universal system of human rights within which the Human Rights Committee stands out. Generated by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1966), which currently has 173 member states. The Human Rights Committee is the body of independent experts that monitors the application of the Covenant and issues binding decisions, that is, binding decisions.

As was recently recalled in this newspaper, the UN Human Rights Committee had ruled in August 2021 that the sentence against the judge of the National Court Baltasar Garzón for wiretapping the Gürtel casefor which he was disqualified and removed from the judiciary, was “arbitrary.”

The Committee also established that Judge Garzón’s activity “did not constitute serious conduct or incompetence that could justify his criminal conviction resulting in the definitive loss of his position” and that, therefore, Spain should erase his criminal record, “compensate ” to the magistrate and take measures so that nothing similar happened again.

In its 2021 opinion, the Committee considered that the Supreme Court violated article 14.1 of said pact, ratified by Spain in 1977, and did not respect Garzón’s right to a trial “with due guarantees by a competent, independent and impartial court ”.

The former judge of the National Court had appealed to this UN body in January 2016 after being sentenced to 11 years of disqualification for prevarication by ordering the wiretapping of the Gürtel casethe plot headed by Francisco Correa and which implicated numerous public officials of the PP.

Two years have passed since the Committee’s decision. And this matter that, due to its substantive nature, makes stability in the judicial function one of the core aspects of the Rule of Law. Despite this, compliance is still pending. The omissive conduct of the Spanish State in the face of the decision adopted in 2021 by this key United Nations body is seriously striking.

The fact that Spain has not yet taken any of the measures ordered by the Committee has generated a new condemnatory resolution in which it has established that the response of the Spanish Government is “unsatisfactory”, because “it is not relevant or does not implement the recommendation”. .

As was recalled in this newspaper in the aforementioned edition, from the office of Garzón’s lawyer, Helen Duffy, legal director of the international organization Interights, Spain “has shown flagrant disregard for the authority of the Human Rights Committee and the obligations international binding rights that it has under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights”.

In the opinion where the Committee requested “comprehensive reparation” for Garzón, he recalled that other judges took similar measures and were not punished for it.

A few months ago I finished my second mission term as United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers. I can’t say that he Baltasar Garzón case it is unique in the world. With a “white glove” or in a brazen way, I have seen and questioned attacks and undermining of authority to judges in different parts of the world.

It is not usual, however, to find something like this happening in democratic Europe. What is most striking is that it is presented in democratic Spain with nothing less than an omissive reaction -which after two years is already “confrontational”- in the face of a binding decision adopted by the relevant United Nations body for monitor compliance with the main international treaty and human rights.

It is never too late to rectify.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region