new Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sharing a video. In this video, some soldiers allegedly sitting inside a truck are talking among themselves. One of them says that ‘being sent in a non-bulletproof car is messing with our lives’. Rahul has written with this video, our soldiers are being sent to martyrs in non-bullet proof trucks and 8400 crore aircraft for PM! Is this justice? ‘

‘PM worries about image, not soldiers’

The issue of border dispute with China is constantly being raised by Rahul. With the arrival of a new aircraft for the Prime Minister, he has got another issue. Two days ago, Rahul said in a tweet, “PM bought a plane worth 8400 crores for himself. In this way, how much could be purchased for our soldiers posted on the Siachen-Ladakh border. 30,00,000 warm clothes, 60,00,000 jackets, gloves, 67,20,000 shoes, 16,80,000 oxygen cylinders. The PM is only concerned about his image and not the soldiers. “

BJP furious over making fun of Modi

Rahul also targeted Modi on Friday. Sharing a video, Rahul said that ‘the real danger for India is that our Prime Minister does not understand. The danger is that no one around them has the courage to tell them anything. In the video, Modi was talking to Vestus CEO Henrik Anderson. He was talking about the technique of extracting water from the air, which Rahul mocked. After this, Rahul was surrounded by BJP leaders including several Union ministers.

Water from the air: BJP provided ‘proof’

Rahul is a constant attacker on China

Last week in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government has weakened the country with ‘anti-national policies and actions’. The Congress leader had said, “China felt that Modi had weakened India and he took advantage of this to establish his control over an area of ​​1,200 kilometers of our land.” Rahul asked, “Why did China dare to enter our territory? How could they kill 20 of our soldiers who were on our side on LAC?”