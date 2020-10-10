new Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Modi government for the provision of vehicles without bullet proof vehicles. He said that an aircraft worth Rs 8,400 crore is being purchased for the Prime Minister.

He shared a video of the alleged conversation between some soldiers and tweeted, “Our jawans are being sent to martyrs in non-bullet proof trucks and 8400 crore aircraft for the Prime Minister!” Is this justice? ”



Our soldiers are being sent to martyrs in non-bullet proof trucks and 8400 crore aircraft for PM! Is this justice pic.twitter.com/iu5iYWVBfE – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 10, 2020

The Congress leader had earlier also targeted the Prime Minister on the VVIP aircraft, claiming that with the amount of Rs 8400 crores, a lot could be purchased for the soldiers posted on the border.

On the other hand, on Tuesday, government sources had informed that the process of buying two VVIP aircraft started under the UPA government and the current government has taken it to logical conclusion.

Sources said that the VVIP aircraft procurement exercise started in 2011 and the Inter Ministerial Group submitted its recommendations in 2012 after 10 meetings.

