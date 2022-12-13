Sam Brinton, a non-binary DOE employee accused of stealing suitcases at two airports, is no longer with the agency. This was announced on December 12 by the TV channel fox news with reference to a ministry representative.

The ministry did not specify whether the official resigned or was fired.

“By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment on personnel matters,” a department spokesman said.

According to police, Brinton stole two suitcases – one worth $3,670 at a Las Vegas airport in July and a second worth $2,325 at a Minneapolis airport in September. The official faces up to 10 years in prison for the alleged crime.

The fact that Brinton was accused of stealing the suitcases became known on November 29. The New York Post, citing CCTV footage, claims that Brinton picked up someone else’s suitcase, removed the tag from it and left the airport. The official himself at first denied the theft, but then admitted that he accidentally took someone else’s luggage. According to him, he realized his mistake only in the hotel. After that, Brinton “became nervous” and hid the contents of the luggage.

Brinton was named Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Waste Management in the US Department of Energy’s Nuclear Energy Administration in February. His appointment sparked a wave of criticism from Americans who doubted he could be taken seriously in international negotiations because of the clothes.